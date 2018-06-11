The five-year-old fossil hunter
The family fishing for ancient fossils in Lebanon

The green hills of Lebanon are rich in ancient fossils of shark and ray fish.

Pierre Abi Saad is the third generation of a family of palaeontologists and takes his children to dig for fish fossils 800 meters above sea level.

Five-year-old Ralph is keen to take on the family business. BBC News followed them on a "fishing" mission.

Video journalist: Eloise Alanna

  • 11 Jun 2018
