Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Qatar blockade 'a power consolidation'
On 5 June last year, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut off all diplomatic, trade and transport links to Qatar.
Qatar's Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani says "they started to draw the picture of terrorist on anyone who is different from them."
-
05 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window