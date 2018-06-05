Qatar blockade 'a power consolidation'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Qatar blockade 'a power consolidation'

On 5 June last year, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut off all diplomatic, trade and transport links to Qatar.

Qatar's Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani says "they started to draw the picture of terrorist on anyone who is different from them."

  • 05 Jun 2018
Go to next video: What now for Qatar?