Thousands attend funeral for Palestinian nurse killed in Gaza
A funeral for a nurse killed during recent protests in Gaza has attracted thousands of mourners.
Razan al-Najar was killed by Israeli fire whilst on duty as a volunteer nurse.
In a statement the Israeli military said it would investigate her death.
02 Jun 2018
