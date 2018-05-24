Yemen's Socotra battered by cyclone
Socotra, a celebrated island filled with unique life, is battling the effects of cyclone Mekunu, which struck with powerful winds on Wednesday night.

Residents are fleeing torrential floods, and more than a dozen people are reported missing on the island.

