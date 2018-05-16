Gaza: The history behind the anger
Tensions have increased after a series of protests along the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel.

The demonstrations coincided with the controversial relocation to Jerusalem of the US embassy.

The BBC's Paul Adams takes a look at the issues at the root of the region's conflict.

