Israel reveals 'Iran nuclear documents'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu unveils 'Iran nuclear archive'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveils what he claims to be Iran's secret atomic archive, obtained through "a great intelligence achievement".
-
30 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-43950636/israel-pm-benjamin-netanyahu-unveils-iran-nuclear-archiveRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window