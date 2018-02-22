'Everybody is worried about Ghouta'

Video

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says Iran is in close contact with the Syrian government, as well as Russia and Turkey, to try to reduce tension in the Eastern Ghouta and send in humanitarian assistance.

The Eastern Ghouta has been under fierce bombardment from Syrian government forces backed by Russian airpower in recent days.

The UN says at least 346 civilians have been killed and 878 have been injured, mostly in airstrikes.

Mr Araqchi spoke exclusively to the BBC's Chief International Correspondent Lyse Doucet in London.