Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Top Iranian diplomat: 'Everybody is worried about Ghouta'
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says Iran is in close contact with the Syrian government, as well as Russia and Turkey, to try to reduce tension in the Eastern Ghouta and send in humanitarian assistance.
The Eastern Ghouta has been under fierce bombardment from Syrian government forces backed by Russian airpower in recent days.
The UN says at least 346 civilians have been killed and 878 have been injured, mostly in airstrikes.
Mr Araqchi spoke exclusively to the BBC's Chief International Correspondent Lyse Doucet in London.
-
22 Feb 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-43151279/top-iranian-diplomat-everybody-is-worried-about-ghoutaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window