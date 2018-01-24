Camels banned over Botox beauty cheating
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Prized camels banned after Botox cheating in beauty contest

The owners of twelve camels in Saudi Arabia have been caught enhancing their animals' looks for a beauty contest.

Local reports suggest Botox was used on the animals' noses, lips and jaws before the competition.

Prizes at the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival are worth $57m (£40m).

  • 24 Jan 2018