Inside rebel Syrian town next to Afrin
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Inside rebel-held Syrian town near Afrin frontline

Turkish troops and allied Syrian rebels launched an offensive on Saturday to drive the Kurdish YPG militia out of the Afrin region of north-western Syria.

The BBC’s Mark Lowen and cameraman Goktay Koraltan are the first international journalists to be granted access to the rebel-held border town of Azaz, which is only 2km (1.2 miles) from the frontline.

  • 24 Jan 2018
Go to next video: Why is Turkey attacking Syria?