Russia denies targeting Syrian hospitals

Syria war: Russia denies targeting hospitals
The Russian ambassador to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, has rejected claims that his country’s military forces have targeted hospitals in Syria.
Speaking to BBC Hardtalk’s Sarah Montague, he said that mistakes were unavoidable and it has never been Russia’s aim to destroy the country's infrastructure.
19 Jan 2018
