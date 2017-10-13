Netanyahu: Trump's move 'courageous'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Israeli PM Netanyahu hails President Trump's move on Iran's nuclear deal
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has congratulated Donald Trump's for "boldly confronting Iran's terrorist regime".
Mr Netanyahu was speaking after the US president refused to continue signing off on a 2015 landmark international nuclear deal.
-
13 Oct 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-41617492/israeli-pm-netanyahu-hails-president-trump-s-move-on-iran-s-nuclear-dealRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window