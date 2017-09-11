Media player
Iraqi Kurdish leader: 'Our right to seek independence'
The president of Iraqi Kurdistan has signalled the region will draw the borders of a future Kurdish state if Baghdad does not accept a vote for independence in a referendum due later this month.
Massoud Barzani told the BBC's Nafiseh Kohnavard he wanted to reach an agreement with the central government if Kurds opted to secede.
