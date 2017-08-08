Media player
Jerusalem's 'cat lady' crossing boundaries
There are hundreds of stray cats among the holy sites in Jerusalem.
The city relies on volunteers to care for them, and one Orthodox Jew has not let the traditional boundaries between the religious areas hinder her help for her feline friends.
08 Aug 2017
