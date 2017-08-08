Jerusalem's 'cat lady' crossing boundaries
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jerusalem's 'cat lady' crossing boundaries

There are hundreds of stray cats among the holy sites in Jerusalem.

The city relies on volunteers to care for them, and one Orthodox Jew has not let the traditional boundaries between the religious areas hinder her help for her feline friends.

  • 08 Aug 2017
Go to next video: Why so many stray cats in Istanbul?