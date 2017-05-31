Russian cruise missiles fired at IS

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Russia navy fires cruise missiles at IS in Syria
A Russian warship in the Mediterranean has fired cruise missiles at so-called Islamic State positions in central Syria.
-
31 May 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-40111863/russia-navy-fires-cruise-missiles-at-is-in-syriaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window