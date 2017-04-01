Maid's window fall 'filmed by employer'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ethiopian maid's window fall 'filmed by employer'

The authorities in Kuwait are reportedly investigating a video that appears to show a woman filming her Ethiopian maid falling from a seventh-floor window without attempting to help her.

The maid can be heard screaming "hold me, hold me" just before her hand slips and she falls onto a roof below. She was treated in hospital for a broken arm and other injuries.

  • 01 Apr 2017