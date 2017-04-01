Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ethiopian maid's window fall 'filmed by employer'
The authorities in Kuwait are reportedly investigating a video that appears to show a woman filming her Ethiopian maid falling from a seventh-floor window without attempting to help her.
The maid can be heard screaming "hold me, hold me" just before her hand slips and she falls onto a roof below. She was treated in hospital for a broken arm and other injuries.
-
01 Apr 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-39465184/ethiopian-maid-s-window-fall-filmed-by-employerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window