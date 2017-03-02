Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Syrians searching for answers at the peace talks
As Syrian peace talks continue in Geneva, a group of women are holding a series of vigils aimed at raising awareness for family members who have been detained in the country.
Last week they met the UN envoy Staffan de Mistura who promised to raise the issue of detention in the talks.
-
02 Mar 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-39135344/the-syrians-searching-for-answers-at-the-peace-talksRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window