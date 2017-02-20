Moment rescuers reveal buried girl

Media player
Syria crisis: Footage shows girl 'Aya' rescue
Footage released by Syria Civil Defence - also known as the White Helmets - shows a girl being pulled alive from rubble, apparently in Damascus' Tishreen neighbourhood on Sunday.
Activists have reported air strikes in two other neighbourhoods, Qabun and Barzeh, over the weekend.
20 Feb 2017
