Moment rescuers reveal buried girl
Video

Syria crisis: Footage shows girl 'Aya' rescue

Footage released by Syria Civil Defence - also known as the White Helmets - shows a girl being pulled alive from rubble, apparently in Damascus' Tishreen neighbourhood on Sunday.

Activists have reported air strikes in two other neighbourhoods, Qabun and Barzeh, over the weekend.

  • 20 Feb 2017
