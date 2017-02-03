Turning to Twitter instead of the police
A Syrian woman has been granted full custody of her baby, after posting a video of her ex-husband abusing the child on Twitter.

Nareman Kallas used the social media platform after the child's father threatened to harm her if she went to the police.

  • 03 Feb 2017
