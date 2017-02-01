Israeli police move in on Amona outpost

Media player
Israeli police move in on unauthorised Amona outpost
Israeli police have clashed with protesters during an operation to evacuate the unauthorised settlement outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank.
The Israeli Supreme Court has ordered that the outpost be demolished as it is on privately-owned Palestinian land.
01 Feb 2017
