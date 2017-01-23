Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I was driven to join IS through hunger'
So-called Islamic State (IS) has lost thousands of fighters over the past year - most to attacks, others to desertion and some captured by opposing forces.
Here, Abu-Omar al-Iraqi (not his real name), one of 10 IS members held by rebel group Ahrar al-Sharqiya north-east of Aleppo, tells BBC radio's Today programme why he joined the jihadists.
-
23 Jan 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window