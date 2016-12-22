Tweeting Aleppo girl: 'We nearly died'
Aleppo girl Bana Alabed describes the night house was bombed

Seven year-old Bana Alabed, who has tweeted about life in the war-ravaged Syrian city of Aleppo, has told the BBC's Orla Guerin about the night a house she was in was bombed.

