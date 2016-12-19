Aleppo girl speaks of evacuation
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Aleppo girl Bana Alabed: 'We have managed to escape the destruction'

Evacuation of the last rebel enclaves in eastern Aleppo surrounded by Syrian forces has restarted.

Among those to have left is seven-year-old Bana Alabed, who had tweeted about conditions in the city.

Speaking through a translator, she thanked those who had taken an interest in her story.

  • 19 Dec 2016
Go to next video: 'I left my soul in Aleppo'