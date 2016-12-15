Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Aleppo fighting: Orphans in video plea to leave city
The Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) has released a video it says is of a group of orphans trapped by the shelling in Aleppo.
-
15 Dec 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-38326906/aleppo-fighting-orphans-in-video-plea-to-leave-cityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window