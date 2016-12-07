Marrying your rapist
Lebanon women's rights: Marrying your rapist

Lebanese women are protesting against a law that exonerates a rapist if he marries his victim.

The protest is part of a campaign to press lawmakers who are voting on the issue in parliament.

