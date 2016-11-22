Video

Aleppo, once Syria's commercial and industrial hub, has been divided between the government and rebels since 2012.

About 250,000 people remain trapped in the rebel-held eastern side, which remains heavily hit by government strikes.

Um-Yehia was a trained accountant and a mother of four. Now a nurse in Aleppo, she talks to the BBC's 100 Women season about life in a war zone and how it changed her life forever.

Produced by: Dina Demrdash, Nader Ibrahim

What is 100 women?

BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year. We create documentaries, features and interviews about their lives, giving more space for stories that put women at the centre.

