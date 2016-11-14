Video

For one Iraqi soldier the operation to retake Mosul from so-called Islamic State control, has provided a rare moment of happiness.

Saad, who is originally from Mosul, hadn't seen his mother since the militants seized the city two years ago. But last week he heard she was in a convoy of civilians being bussed out of the city, and he began a frantic search to find her.

Filmed by Kermanj Hoshyar; produced by BBC's Nafiseh Kohnavard and Joe Inwood.