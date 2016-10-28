Inside the Kurdish advance on Mosul

Video

As Iraqi government troops and Kurdish fighters continue their drive towards the city of Mosul - the last stronghold of so-called Islamic State (IS) in the country - the militants are fighting back using suicide bombers.

The BBC's Orla Guerin and cameraman Nico Hameon travelled with Kurdish fighters and were among the first journalists to get into the village of Fazliya as it was being seized from IS.

They sent this special report.