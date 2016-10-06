Aleppo 'will be destroyed by Christmas'

Media player
Syrian city of Aleppo 'faces total destruction by Christmas'
The special UN envoy to Syria has warned that the Syrian city of Aleppo will be totally destroyed by Christmas.
More than a quarter of a million civilians are trapped there.
James Landale reports.
06 Oct 2016
