Shimon Peres, the former president of Israel and recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, has died at the age of 93.

He was one of the defining figures of the Israeli state and played an essential role in forging a political deal with the Palestinians in the 1990s.

He'd been in hospital in recent weeks after suffering a major stroke and his family was at his bedside.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak reflected on Shimon Peres' life and legacy with the BBC's Jane O'Brien.