Mosul 'feels like living in a prison'

"Ahmed" was an engineering student at Mosul University when so-called Islamic State (IS) militants overran the northern Iraqi city in June 2014.

The university shut and life became a daily struggle to survive.

This summer, Ahmed managed to escape. In the week before he left, at great personal risk he secretly kept an audio diary for the BBC.

Mosul: Smuggled diary reveals life of fear under IS