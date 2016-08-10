Video

More than two million people are trapped inside the Syrian city of Aleppo - in desperate need of food and running water as intense fighting continues.

Rebel forces in the city helped by Islamist groups, claim they have the upper hand, and have rejected a UN call for a ceasefire.

The city is split between the rebel held east, and the regime controlled west.

The BBC has gained exclusive access to the homes of those suffering, and to fighters on the frontline.

Quentin Sommerville reports.