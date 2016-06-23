Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boy rescued from Syria air strike rubble
The BBC has obtained exclusive material from activists from the divided northern Syrian city of Aleppo.
It shows what they say is the rescue of an 11-year-old boy from his home following an air strike on the rebel-held district of Tariq al-Bab early on Monday morning.
Warning: Graphic content. Some viewers may find the images distressing.
-
23 Jun 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window