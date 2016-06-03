Video

Campaign groups and the United Nations are calling for tougher action by the Egyptian government to end female genital mutilation following the death of a teenage girl.

The girl's mother, and the doctor who carried out the procedure, have both been charged with manslaughter.

FGM has been banned in the country since 2008 but is still widespread, affecting around 85% of girls and women aged 15 to 49.

From Cairo, Orla Guerin reports.