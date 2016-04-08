Video

More than 300,000 Syrian are living in Egypt, nearly half of them children. But only 39,000 are registered in schools.

Poverty and the inability to integrate in Egyptian Schools are the two main reasons thousands of Syrian children are not attending school.

A number of refugee-run educational centres are providing an alternative for many Syrians who prefer to enrol their children in affordable schools run entirely by fellow Syrian refugees.

Video journalist Radwa Gamal