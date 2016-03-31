Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Amnesty: 'Forced labour' at Qatar World Cup stadium
Rights group Amnesty International has accused Qatar of using forced labour at a flagship World Cup 2022 stadium.
Amnesty says workers at Khalifa International Stadium are forced to live in squalid accommodation, pay huge recruitment fees and have had wages withheld and passports confiscated.
Richard Conway reports.
-
31 Mar 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-35932671/amnesty-forced-labour-at-qatar-world-cup-stadiumRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window