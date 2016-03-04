Media player
Life Inside ‘Islamic State’: Diary 3
In January 2014 a brutal new jihadist group swept through Syria and set up its capital in Raqqa in the east of the country.
In the two years since, so-called Islamic State has evolved into the most notorious extremist group in the world.
For the past three months Today programme has been in sporadic contact with an activist based in Raqqa from a group called Al-Sharqiya 24. He has been keeping a diary of what life is like under Islamic State.
04 Mar 2016
