Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Footage shows Dubai hotel damaged in New Year's Eve fire
Footage showing the damaged insides of a Dubai hotel which caught fire on New Year's Eve has been released by the authorities.
The Address Downtown hotel in central Dubai was engulfed in flames hours before the city's annual firework display.
Investigations into the fire are continuing.
-
02 Jan 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-35213541/footage-shows-dubai-hotel-damaged-in-new-year-s-eve-fireRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window