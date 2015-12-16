Syrian girls
Meet the Syrians starting new lives in the UK

Syrian refugees are continuing to arrive in the UK, hoping to begin a new lives away from their war-torn country.

They include members of the Ghulam family from Aleppo, who have been living in Beirut for the last year.

They spoke to the BBC about their hopes and fears.

