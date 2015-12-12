A Saudi woman casts her vote
Women vote in Saudi Arabia elections for first time

In Saudi Arabia counting is under way after a landmark election in which women voted and stood as candidates for the first time.

Many activists say the ballot - for local councils - is a key step forward in the ultra-conservative kingdom where women are not allowed to drive.

But others boycotted the vote, calling it window dressing.

Orla Guerin reports.

