Women vote in Saudi Arabia elections for first time
In Saudi Arabia counting is under way after a landmark election in which women voted and stood as candidates for the first time.
Many activists say the ballot - for local councils - is a key step forward in the ultra-conservative kingdom where women are not allowed to drive.
But others boycotted the vote, calling it window dressing.
Orla Guerin reports.
12 Dec 2015
