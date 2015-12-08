Video

The Russian Defence Ministry has released footage claiming to show one of its submarines firing missiles at targets in Syria for the first time.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Kalibr cruise missiles from the Rostov-on-Don submarine were fired at so-called Islamic State (IS) militants, at two "terrorist positions" in Raqqa.

Russia began air strikes in Syria in September, saying this had been requested by President Bashar al-Assad.