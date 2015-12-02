Siba Aliradi helping Syrian children to learn Turkish
Video

BBC 100 Women: The Syrian volunteer teaching Turkish

Turkey is home to more than 2m people who have fled the war in neighbouring Syria.

According to a recent report, more than 400,000 Syrian children have no access to any education.

Many refugees are working as volunteer teachers, hoping to help young people learn new skills.

BBC News followed Siba Aliradi in Istanbul, where she has been helping children to learn Turkish.

Video produced by Rengin Arslan and Ben Allen

