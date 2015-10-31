Video

A Russian aircraft did not lodge an SOS call before crashing in Sinai, killing all 224 people on board, Egypt's civil aviation minister says.

Initial reports from Egypt said the pilot of the Kogalymavia airline had asked to make an emergency landing.

But minister Hossam Kamal said there had been no sign of any problems on board the flight.

Lufthansa and Air France-KLM said they would avoid the route while the cause of the crash was investigated.

Orla Guerin reports.