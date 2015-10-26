Man drinking water from a well
Iraq cholera outbreak caused by sewage in water

Cholera infections are soaring in Iraq as the health ministry has reported more than 1,800 confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak last month.

The government says it is due to the lack of safe drinking water and poor standards of sanitation.

Ahmed Maher reports from Baghdad.

