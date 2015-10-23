Media player
Peskov: Russia 'trying to save Syria' from terrorists
Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, has denied that Russia's military intervention in Syria is simply an attempt to back up President Bashar al-Assad.
Speaking to the BBC, Mr Peskov insisted that Russian forces were attempting to "save Syria from terrorist and extremist organisations".
Watch the full interview on Friday 23 October 2015 on the BBC News Channel. It will be repeated on BBC World News on Monday 26 October 2015.
23 Oct 2015
