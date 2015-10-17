Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kurds of the Caliphate
For over a year Kurdish forces have united in defence against bloody IS attacks. So how have Islamic State still managed to recruit hundreds of young Kurds to fight for the Caliphate against their own families?
BBCArabic investigation.
-
17 Oct 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window