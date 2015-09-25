Video

The poorest country in the Middle East, Yemen, has been pounded by a Saudi-led coalition for six months.

The Saudis are leading 10 allied countries and have vowed to fight until the Houthi rebels and their allies have been defeated.

Yemen's President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi fled to Saudi Arabia in March following gains by the rebels.

Although he returned to the southern city of Aden this week, the war continues to inflict a heavy cost.

Here are some of the numbers involved:

Video produced by Michael Hirst