Mecca crane collapse: Amateur footage of 'moment of crash'

Amateur footage posted on social media appears to have captured the moment a crane collapsed on the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, killing over 100 people.

It is not known what caused the accident, but the unverified footage shows people walking calmly before a loud crashing sound is heard.

Mecca is currently preparing for the annual Muslim Hajj pilgrimage.

  • 11 Sep 2015
