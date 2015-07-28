Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wife of Abdullah al-Senussi: 'Real truth must be exposed"
A court in Libya has sentenced Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of deposed leader Col Muammar Gaddafi, and eight others to death over war crimes linked to the 2011 revolution.
Among those sentenced was the former head of intelligence, Abdullah al-Senussi, also given the death penalty by the court.
The BBC's Peter Okwoche spoke to his wife, Fathma Farkash Hadad, who said she did not agree with the verdict and appealed to human rights groups to "expose the real truth".
-
28 Jul 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-33695203/wife-of-abdullah-al-senussi-real-truth-must-be-exposedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window