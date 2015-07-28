Video

A court in Libya has sentenced Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of deposed leader Col Muammar Gaddafi, and eight others to death over war crimes linked to the 2011 revolution.

Among those sentenced was the former head of intelligence, Abdullah al-Senussi, also given the death penalty by the court.

The BBC's Peter Okwoche spoke to his wife, Fathma Farkash Hadad, who said she did not agree with the verdict and appealed to human rights groups to "expose the real truth".