Video

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been given a crucial role in the new agreement with Iran over its nuclear programme.

Some of its key verification work takes place at the IAEA's labs near Vienna.

The labs, which have just been upgraded, are where samples gathered by inspectors - in Iran and other countries around the world - are analysed.

The BBC is the first camera team to film at the new facilities.

Bethany Bell went to take a closer look at the work of the labs.

The officials in this report were not authorised to speak about individual countries.