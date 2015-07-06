Media player
Iran talks: How new tech could be used to spy on negotiations
Talks on Iran's nuclear programme and the lifting of sanctions are taking place in the Austrian capital, Vienna.
Such sensitive negotiations are supposed to take place behind closed doors, to guarantee no information leaks that might jeopardise the final outcome.
Delegations in Vienna are likely to be taking measures to protect themselves, while Tehran has repeatedly expressed its concerns that it is being spied on.
So how could spying on such high level talks be possible?
BBC Arabic's Reda El Mawy reports from Vienna.
06 Jul 2015
